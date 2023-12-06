Animal 1st Tuesday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's revenge-drama decimates records; Netts Rs 34 crores on day 5

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had a terrific hold on its first Tuesday as it netted around Rs 33.5 - 34.5 crores. These numbers are unprecedented and the trend indicates that Bollywood will see its fourth Rs 500 crore nett Hindi grosser after Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. Animal is managing these collections with an A-certification and a long length which curtailed its initial potential.

Animal Records A Magnificent Rs 34 Crores Nett In India On Its First Tuesday

Animal is on a historic run and the movie will not be stopping atleast until the release of the Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar on 21st and 22nd December respectively, which shall put a break on the brisk collections of the film. The target for this Ranbir Kapoor led revenge saga will be to do close to Rs 540 crores of business atleast so that it has a chance at claiming the Hindi film all time grosser from Jawan. To get to these numbers, Animal will need to keep holding like it is at present.

The Success Of Animal Shatters Many Myths

The mammoth success of Animal will really change the way projects in India are mounted. A lot of myths have been broken with Animal, like an A-rated film of over 3 hours can't run in todays time, among many others. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's conviction paid off and the results are for the world to see. This film of theirs will easily fetch them in the north of Rs 100 crores a piece.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 34 crores Total Rs 242 crores nett in day 5 in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

