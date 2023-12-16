Animal 3rd Friday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer surpasses KGF 2; Emerges 5th highest grosser in Hindi
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role is the fifth highest grossing Indian film in the Hindi language in just 15 days.
Animal is now the 5th highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language
Animal will need to sustain well after third week to enter the Rs 500 crore nett Hindi club
Animal now plays at a theatre near you
Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had an excellent third Friday at the box office after a mammoth second week where it added around Rs 130 crore nett. After the Rs 8 crore takings of Animal on its third Friday, the total Hindi collections stand at Rs 426 crores. It has emerged as the 5th highest grossing Indian film in Hindi after Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2 and what is to be seen if it can enter the Rs 500 crore Hindi club and shuffle the rankings further or not.
Animal Is The 5th Highest Grossing Indian Film For The Hindi Language After Just 15 Days
Animal has had a glorious theatrical run which looks unstoppable after 15 days. It is doing remarkable numbers despite its long run-time and A-certification. The film's uninterrupted run will be interrupted at the end of the third week with the release of Dunki, to be followed by Salaar. The Christmas releases will be taking a major chunk of the screens from the Ranbir Kapoor mega-blockbuster and how it sustains with competition from 2 new biggies will determine where it is headed in its full run.
Animal's Gigantic Success Can Be Attributed To Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Conviction And Ranbir Kapoor's Class Act
Animal is the result of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's conviction and Ranbir Kapoor's class act. The numbers are the third best for an Indian film this year after the two Shah Rukh Khan films Jawan and Pathaan. The global total will easily cross the Rs 800 crore gross mark which is a phenomenal feat. Ranbir Kapoor will have to be all the more vigilant about his movie choices after Animal, which is his biggest theatrical hit.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 52 crores
|2
|Rs 57 crores
|3
|Rs 61 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 32.50 crores
|6
|Rs 26 crores
|7
|Rs 22 crores
|8
|Rs 21.50 crores
|9
|Rs 31.50 crores
|10
|Rs 33.50 crores
|11
|Rs 13 crores
|12
|Rs 11.75 crores
|13
|Rs 9.75 crores
|14
|Rs 8.50 crores
|15
|Rs 8 crores
|Total
|Rs 426 crores nett in 15 days in Hindi
Watch the Animal Trailer
About Animal
A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.
When And Where To Watch Animal
Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.
