Animal 3rd Saturday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer grows by 45 percent on day 16; Netts Rs 11.50 crores

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, grew by around 45 percent on its third Saturday at the Hindi box office. It managed to register double digit collections for the 13th time in its run as it collected around Rs 11.50 crores nett.

The 14th and the final time Animal registers double digit collections will be on its 17th day, that is on its third Sunday. The 16 day total of the film in Hindi stands at Rs 437.50 crores and it will enter the Rs 450 crore club by the end of the weekend. Over the weekdays, it will enter the Rs 500 crore club (all languages) as well.

Animal Grew By 45 Percent On Its 3rd Saturday At The Hindi Box Office

Animal has so far had an uninterrupted theatrical run but that will change with the release of Dunki and Salaar. The advance bookings of both films have started on a strong note and that only indicates that the Christmas releases are running high on buzz and expectations. If the Ranbir Kapoor starrer braves the new releases, it can slowly make its way to the Rs 500 crore nett Hindi mark, which is a figure not many Hindi films have been able to reach in the past. Only Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan among Hindi films have been able to collect over Rs 500 crores for its Hindi version.

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next Film Is Titled Spirit And It Stars Prabhas

Animal's collections are terrific given the age-restrictions and length. The conviction that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had in himself, paid off and it has reaped him great dividends as well. With Animal, he has become one of the biggest directors in India. His next film is titled Spirit and it stars Prabhas in the lead role.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores 7 Rs 22 crores 8 Rs 21.50 crores 9 Rs 31.50 crores 10 Rs 33.50 crores 11 Rs 13 crores 12 Rs 11.75 crores 13 Rs 9.75 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 8 crores 16 Rs 11.50 crores Total Rs 437.50 crores nett in 16 days in Hindi

Watch the Animal Trailer

Advertisement

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

ALSO READ: Animal 3rd Friday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer surpasses KGF 2; Emerges 5th highest grosser in Hindi