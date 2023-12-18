Animal 3rd Weekend Hindi Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film adds Rs 32.50 crore; Stands at mammoth Rs 450 crores

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had a very good third weekend at the Hindi box office, although the drop percentage tells a different story. Animal collected around Rs 32.50 crores over its third weekend which, on the face of it, is a huge number that most Hindi films have failed to reach. The film collected Rs 8 crores on Friday, Rs 11.50 crores on Saturday and Rs 13 crores on Sunday.

Animal Has Collected Rs 450 Crores In Its First 17 Days At The Hindi Box Office

The total collections of Animal have gone past the Rs 450 crore mark in Hindi, in just 17 days. Its momentum will be hit by Christmas releases, Dunki and Salaar, and how it holds will be very critical. If the holds are good, it can slowly creep its way to the Rs 500 crore club in Hindi. Having said that, it is all set to enter the Rs 500 crores in all languages, in India, on the 19th of December.

Animal's Achievements At The Box Office Are Magnanimous

Animal is the fifth highest Indian grosser in Hindi after Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2. There are very slim chances for Animal to change the sequence as its run will be cut short by new Christmas releases. Regardless, Animal is a historic film in many ways. For an A-rated flick that's almost 3 and a half hours long, the collections put up are mighty pleasing. The conviction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga has paid of and Ranbir Kapoor has become a very bankable actor.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Animal In Hindi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Week 1 Rs 288.50 crores Week 2 Rs 129.50 crores Day 15 Rs 8 crores Day 16 Rs 11.50 crores Day 17 Rs 13 crores Total Rs 450.50 crores

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

