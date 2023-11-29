Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor film sells 2.5 lakh tickets in top national chains 1 day before release

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna is expected to sell close to 4 lakh tickets in top chains by the end of the advances.

Published on Nov 29, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna
Animal has sold 2.5 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day (Credit: T-Series)

Key Highlight

  • Animal has sold 2.5 lakh tickets in national chains for the opening day already
  • Animal is expected to sell around 4 lakh tickets in top chains for day 1 by the end of advances
  • Animal releases in theatres on the 1st of December, 2023

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others saw yet another terrific advance day at the ticket counters. As at 10pm on the 29th of November, slightly over a day to the release, the Ranbir Kapoor drama has sold 2.5 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Strictly going by the momentum, Animal has all the chances of topping 4 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day, till the day of its release.

Animal Has Sold 2.5 Lakh Tickets In Top Chains For The Opening Day As At 10PM On 29th November

Animal is releasing in around 4000 screens. The clash with Sam Bahadur along with the fact that it is a 3 hour and 22 minutes long film is curtailing it's opening potential. The showcasing could have been a lot higher had it been shorter or had it released solo. A film of this run time is seeing a release purely because of the conviction of one man and that is Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The confidence that he has in his film is clearly visible and now it is all about the film matching the expectations of prospective audiences. 

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023  Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1
Jawan 5.57L
Pathaan 5.56L
Tiger 3  3.08L
Adipurush 2.85L*
Gadar 2 2.74L
Animal  2.50L (as at 10pm on 29th November)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K
OMG 2 72K
Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K*
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K
Dream Girl 2 53K
Bholaa 36K
Fukrey 3 35K
The Kerala Story 32K
Shehzada 30K*
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K*
Sam Bahadur 22K (as at 10pm on 29th November)
Selfiee 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K
Mission Raniganj 6K 

Watch the Animal Trailer

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

