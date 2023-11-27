Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor starrer sells massive 1 lakh tickets in top national chains for day 1

The euphoria around Animal is increasing by the minute and everyone wants to be a part of the wave of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and others by being among the first ones to watch the film when it releases. Animal has sold 1 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day as at 11am on 27th November, that is less than 4 days away from its grand release and this is an indication of a box office tsunami.

The advance bookings of Animal so far are third only to Jawan and Pathaan this year and that's a phenomenal feat given that Animal is not universal in its nature. For the uninformed, Animal is a 3 hour 22 minute long A-rated revenge-drama. If the film continues the solid advance booking trend till the day of its release, it will ensure that Ranbir Kapoor sees his biggest ticketing day ever, surpassing both Sanju and Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva.

The Trailer Of Animal Has Escalated The Hype Of The Film To Another Level

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a director who's films so far have received polarising views and that seems to be the case with Animal too. The trailer has done the trick for Animal. It has escalated the hype of the film to another level just like it did for Jawan closer to its release. If the content delivers, we can expect the unexpected. To note, Animal is releasing alongside Sam Bahadur. The screen sharing with Sam Bahadur and the fact that it is the longest film in recent times can have its implications.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023 Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Tiger 3 3.08L Adipurush 2.85L* Gadar 2 2.74L Animal 1L (3.5 days prior to its release) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K* Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K* Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K Dream Girl 2 53K Bholaa 36K Fukrey 3 35K The Kerala Story 32K Shehzada 30K* Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K* Selfiee 8K Sam Bahadur 6.5K (3.5 days prior to its release) Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K Mission Raniganj 6K

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

