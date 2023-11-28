Animal Advance Bookings: Ranbir Kapoor film is a force to reckon; Sells 1.51 lakh tickets for day 1 in PIC

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others is on the crest of a wave. The advance bookings for the film are terrific and the momentum is only increasing as we head closer to the film's release. As at 11am on 28th November, 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor drama has sold 1.51 lakh tickets in top Indian movie chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Of the 1.51 lakhs, 1.21 lakh tickets are booked in PVRInox and the rest in Cinepolis.

Animal Has Sold 1.51 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains For Day 1 As At 11AM On 28th November, 2023

The number of tickets sold is one thing and the momentum is another. The prebookings of Animal have remained constantly strong even on its second and third day of advance, with numbers matching or even bettering the first day of sales, which is a rarity for big films. The pace indicates that Animal is very much on track to sell over 4 lakh tickets in top chains to end up registering the third best presales of 2023, only behind Pathaan and Jawan.

Animal Is Likely To Face Capacity Constraints Due To Its Long Run Time And Clash With Sam Bahadur

While Animal's presales are terrific, the film is likely to face capacity constraints due to its long run time of over 3 hours and 20 minutes and also because of the release of Sam Bahadur on the very same day, which has some genuine hype backing it too.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023 Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Tiger 3 3.08L Adipurush 2.85L* Gadar 2 2.74L Animal 1.51L (2.5 days prior to its release) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K* Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K* Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K Dream Girl 2 53K Bholaa 36K Fukrey 3 35K The Kerala Story 32K Shehzada 30K* Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K* Sam Bahadur 11K (2.5 days prior to its release) Selfiee 8K Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K Mission Raniganj 6K

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

