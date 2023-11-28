Animal Advance Bookings: Ranbir Kapoor film is a force to reckon; Sells 1.51 lakh tickets for day 1 in PIC

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna is recording incredible presales and is set to take a bumper start.

Written by Rishil Jogani Published on Nov 28, 2023   |  01:03 PM IST  |  903
Ranbir Kapoor
Animal has sold over 1.5 lakh tickets in top national chains for opening day 2.5 days prior to its release (Credit: T-Series)

Key Highlight

  • Animal is set to sell over 4 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day in advance
  • Animal will most certainly be taking a bumper start at the box office
  • Animal releases in theatres on the 1st of December, 2023

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others is on the crest of a wave. The advance bookings for the film are terrific and the momentum is only increasing as we head closer to the film's release. As at 11am on 28th November, 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor drama has sold 1.51 lakh tickets in top Indian movie chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Of the 1.51 lakhs, 1.21 lakh tickets are booked in PVRInox and the rest in Cinepolis.

Animal Has Sold 1.51 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains For Day 1 As At 11AM On 28th November, 2023

The number of tickets sold is one thing and the momentum is another. The prebookings of Animal have remained constantly strong even on its second and third day of advance, with numbers matching or even bettering the first day of sales, which is a rarity for big films. The pace indicates that Animal is very much on track to sell over 4 lakh tickets in top chains to end up registering the third best presales of 2023, only behind Pathaan and Jawan.

Animal Is Likely To Face Capacity Constraints Due To Its Long Run Time And Clash With Sam Bahadur

While Animal's presales are terrific, the film is likely to face capacity constraints due to its long run time of over 3 hours and 20 minutes and also because of the release of Sam Bahadur on the very same day, which has some genuine hype backing it too. 

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023  Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1
Jawan 5.57L
Pathaan 5.56L
Tiger 3  3.08L
Adipurush 2.85L*
Gadar 2 2.74L
Animal  1.51L (2.5 days prior to its release)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K
OMG 2 72K
Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K*
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K
Dream Girl 2 53K
Bholaa 36K
Fukrey 3 35K
The Kerala Story 32K
Shehzada 30K*
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K*
Sam Bahadur 11K (2.5 days prior to its release)
Selfiee 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K
Mission Raniganj 6K 

Watch the Animal Trailer

Advertisement

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

ALSO READ: Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor starrer sells massive 1 lakh tickets in top national chains for day 1

Advertisement
About The Author
Rishil Jogani
Rishil Jogani
Writer

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!