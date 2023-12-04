Animal box office collections: Ranbir Kapoor film posts 3rd Biggest Weekend Overseas, Tops 300Cr Worldwide

Animal grossed USD 3.60 million on Sunday internationally, closing its first weekend with USD 12.50 million (Rs. 104 crore). The film secured third position in the list of biggest first weekend for Bollywood, besting Padmaavat, just behind Pathaan and Jawan. The worldwide weekend amounted to Rs. 334 crore, with Rs. 230 crore coming from India. The Ranbir Kapoor-led film was the #1 film at the global box office this weekend, ahead of Hollywood films Napoleon and Hunger Games.

Animal performed best in Australia and Canada, both seeing record numbers for the Friday-Sunday weekend frame. In Australia, the film grossed AUD 1.95 million over the weekend, beating Jawan’s AUD 1.725 million. The film showed an incredible hold on Sunday, staying flat to Saturday and is now looking to have an insane Monday as well. It is well positioned to be highest highest-grossing Indian film in the market beating Pathaan AUD 4.72 million.

Similarly, Canada grossed CAD 2.21 million during the weekend (CAD 2.43 million including previews). This betters the previous record held by Pathaan CAD 2.08 million. Overall North America grossed USD 6.53 million, including USD 1.20 million previews, third best debut behind Pathaan and Jawan.

The other two major markets; the Gulf and the UK were not at the Pathaan and Jawan level and that’s where the difference between them and Animal lies. This is a normal case as films other than Khan starrers generally underindex here.

The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 6,525,000

Middle East: USD 2,300,000 Approx

Australia: USD 1,300,000

New Zealand: USD 235,000

Rest of Asia: USD 625,000

United Kingdom: USD 850,000

Europe: USD 500,000

Rest of World: USD 175,000

Total: USD 12,500,000 / Rs. 104 crore

