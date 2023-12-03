Animal box office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Hits another Century day Worldwide on Saturday

Animal grossed USD 4.20 million (Rs. 35 crore) on Saturday internationally, taking its 2-day cumulative box office gross to USD 8.90 million (Rs. 74 crore). This makes the Ranbir Kapoor led film only the third Bollywood film to gross over USD 4 million in a single day overseas (sans China), the first two being Pathaan and Jawan. The film is projected to earn over USD 12 million in its first weekend.

Coupled with Rs. 75 crore in India, Animal scored another Rs. 100 crore day on Saturday worldwide, making it two consecutive century days for the film. Sunday should also hit the three-digit figure, so that will be three days over Rs. 100 crore. The two-day worldwide running total for the film is Rs. 222 crore.

The film is performing best in Australia and Canada, both seeing single-day records for Bollywood on Saturday with AUD 703K and CAD 850K respectively. United States and New Zealand are third only to Pathaan and Jawan for Friday-Saturday gross. The other two major markets; the Middle East and the United Kingdom aren’t on the Pathaan and Jawan level but these two markets are generally low for non-Khan starters. For a non-Khan film, the numbers are amongst the best of all time.

The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 4,850,000

Middle East: USD 1,700,000 Approx

Australia: USD 825,000

New Zealand: USD 150,000

Rest of Asia: USD 450,000

United Kingdom: USD 600,000

Europe: USD 200,000

Rest of World: USD 125,000

Total: USD 8,900,000 / Rs. 74 crore

ALSO READ: Animal box office collections: Ranbir Kapoor film Scores Rs 100 Crore Day One Worldwide