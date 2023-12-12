Animal Day 11 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led blockbuster remains steady on second Monday; Netts Rs 11.50 crores

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol held well on its second Monday at the Indian box office as it collected another Rs 11.50 crores in Hindi. The total Hindi collection after 11 days has gone up to Rs 386.50 crores and on Wednesday, Animal will be entering the Rs 400 crores nett Hindi club. In the past, only Bahubali 2, KGF 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2 have accomplished this feat.

Animal Remains Strong On Its Second Monday As It Netts Another Rs 11.50 Crores

Animal's collections so far have been incredible especially considering its length and certification. It crossed Rs 200 crores gross overseas and Rs 700 crores gross worldwide on its second Monday and is still making giant strides as we write. Animal is currently the third highest grossing Indian film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's two films Pathaan and Jawan, and that's how it will stay unless Dunki, Salaar or both cross it this Christmas.

Animal Is One Of The Most Profitable Indian Films Ever

The massive success of Animal can be attributed to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's conviction and Ranbir Kapoor's class act. There have been polarising views on the film but the box office reception is undeniable. It will be one of the most profitable Indian films to have ever been produced.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores 7 Rs 22 crores 8 Rs 21.50 crores 9 Rs 31.50 crores 10 Rs 33.50 crores 11 Rs 11.50 crores Total Rs 386.50 crores nett in 11 days in Hindi

Watch the Animal Trailer

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

