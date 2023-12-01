Animal Final Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's drama is set to take the box office to cleaners

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others, closed its advances by selling around 4.60 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. These are the third best numbers for a Hindi origin film after Jawan and Pathaan. The advances are earth-shattering but the on-the-day movement of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer shall be affected due to lesser showcasing than the formerly mentioned films. The lesser showcasing is due to the length and of course the clash with Sam Bahadur.

Animal's advances indicate an absolute carnage at the box office for the first weekend the very least. The advances are strong not just in the top national chains but also other chains like Miraj and MovieMax. It has registered the second highest advances after Jawan in Miraj and has sold the highest number of tickets in advance in the MovieMax chain, surpassing the numbers of Jawan by a whisker.

Animal Is Recording Earth-Shattering Pre-Sales Despite Its Long Length And Despite Being Certified A

Animal is on track to record a global opening weekend of over Rs 300 crores gross if all goes well. It should sink in that these numbers are coming for an A-rated, 3 hour and 22 minute long feature film in a clashed scenario.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023 Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Animal 4.60L Tiger 3 3.08L Adipurush 2.85L* Gadar 2 2.74L Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K* Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K* Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K Dream Girl 2 53K Sam Bahadur 51K Bholaa 36K Fukrey 3 35K The Kerala Story 32K Shehzada 30K* Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K* Selfiee 8K Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K Mission Raniganj 6K

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

