Animal Overseas Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor film recording Excellent Pre Sales outselling Tiger 3

The advance bookings for the highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, in the overseas markets commenced last week. While the initial response to sales was quite good, it was the explosive impact of the trailer release on Thursday that led to a substantial surge in sales over the weekend. At the time of writing, the film has notched over USD 600K on its first day, with a weekend tally soaring to USD 800K.

At the same time prior to release, Animal is outselling Tiger 3 and Brahmastra but what’s more impressive is the pace that new sales are pouring in. Outstripping the momentum of Tiger 3, Animal is exhibiting a sales trajectory that aligns closer to Jawan.

The leading market for the film is North America, contributing nearly half a million dollars to the weekend box office, including USD 300K from Thursday previews. Director Sandeep Reddy holds considerable sway over the Telugu diaspora audience in the United States and that is evident from the fact that best-selling locations for the film in the country are where usually Telugu films do best.

Australia comes in second with AUD 150K plus for the weekend. In HOYTS, which is generally the biggest chain for Hindi films, Animal is rapidly gaining ground on Jawan, witnessing substantial daily increases. Even in the UAE, typically a slower market for films outside of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrers, the advance sales are excellent.

The prelude of robust advance sales sets the stage for a grand opening when the film opens on Friday. The film will be aiming for an opening day of around USD 4 million, including previews. If all goes well, the first weekend shall come in the north of USD 10 million, potentially beating Padmaavat and Dhoom 3 for the third-largest opening internationally in industry history.



