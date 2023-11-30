Animal Overseas Box Office Update: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is set for a robust opening internationally

Animal saw a big ramp up in overseas pre-sales leading up to the release. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor has raked in over USD 2.50 million in sales internationally. Of this USD 1.90 million is for the opening day, including USD 800K previews in North America. In recent times and probably all time, sales are third best ever for a Bollywood film behind Pathaan and Jawan, both of which had close to USD 6 million pre-sales. The final pre-sales for Animal will be comfortably over USD 3 million.

In the United States, Animal is actually ahead of Jawan and Pathaan with its Thursday previews clocking USD 650K thus far. In Australia, it managed to outsell Jawan. It could have done the same in Canada as well but the showcasing issues prevented it from doing so, with key locs playing at capacity. Ranbir Kapoor films generally play best in these three markets, this time there is an added advantage of director Sandeep Reddy, who has good clout with Telugu diaspora and the first two markets have a good presence of the Telugu diaspora.

That said, even the Middle East, which is generally slow for films other than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrers, has recorded excellent advances. The first day sales in UAE are similar to that of Tiger 3 but with a much stronger momentum, so it should move ahead today. UAE will also enjoy an extended weekend due to National day holidays till Monday.

The prelude of robust advance sales sets the stage for a grand opening for the film. The opening day including previews in North America, which shall be over USD 1.25 million, should exceed USD 4.50 million. From there, following the normal business trend should see it score close to USD 12 million by Sunday, which will be the biggest opening for a non-SRK film in Bollywood history besting Padmaavat and Dhoom 3.

