Animal Worldwide Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's film enters the Rs 500 crore club; 2nd after Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal opened to great numbers at the box office. Even after so many days of its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial continues to do well at ticket window.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Dec 07, 2023   |  12:17 PM IST  |  574
T-Series
Picture courtesy: T-Series

Animal grossed USD 1.25 million on Wednesday at the overseas box office, propelling its six days running total to USD 17.55 million (Rs. 147 crore). The worldwide box office gross of the film  crossed the Rs. 500 crore milestone, with Rs. 357 crore coming from India for a global total of Rs. 504 crore. This is the second Ranbir Kapoor film to gross Rs. 500 crore worldwide, the first being 2018 release Sanju.

Related Story

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol recalls when his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor told him how he proposed to Alia Bhatt

The film has shown very strong staying power over the weekdays, with brilliant holds across the board. North America and Australia have seen daily records over the weekdays by exceptional margins, especially the latter. Animal is well on its way to be the highest grossing Indian film in Australia as it crossed AUD 3 million yesterday, now just AUD 1.60 million away from Pathaan, which it shall achieve by next Tuesday or Wednesday. Similarly in Canada, sub circuit of North America, the film will also cross Pathaan to become highest grossing Indian film.

Animal is projected to exceed USD 30 million, potentially closer to USD 35 million mark, which will be 3rd only to Pathaan and Jawan, both of which earned close to USD 50 million. The main difference between them and Animal will be the Gulf market, where the first two grossed around USD 15 million while Animal may end up with just over USD 5 million.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 8,825,000

Middle East: USD 3,200,000 Approx

Australia: USD 2,100,000

New Zealand: USD 350,000

Nepal: USD 400,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 450,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,400,000

Europe: USD 575,000

Rest of World: USD 250,000

Total: USD 17,550,000 / Rs. 147 crore

ALSO READ: Animal Day 6 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues an impressive trend; Netts Rs 26 crores on Wednesday

Advertisement
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
5

Latest Articles