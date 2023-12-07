Animal Worldwide Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's film enters the Rs 500 crore club; 2nd after Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal opened to great numbers at the box office. Even after so many days of its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial continues to do well at ticket window.
Animal grossed USD 1.25 million on Wednesday at the overseas box office, propelling its six days running total to USD 17.55 million (Rs. 147 crore). The worldwide box office gross of the film crossed the Rs. 500 crore milestone, with Rs. 357 crore coming from India for a global total of Rs. 504 crore. This is the second Ranbir Kapoor film to gross Rs. 500 crore worldwide, the first being 2018 release Sanju.
The film has shown very strong staying power over the weekdays, with brilliant holds across the board. North America and Australia have seen daily records over the weekdays by exceptional margins, especially the latter. Animal is well on its way to be the highest grossing Indian film in Australia as it crossed AUD 3 million yesterday, now just AUD 1.60 million away from Pathaan, which it shall achieve by next Tuesday or Wednesday. Similarly in Canada, sub circuit of North America, the film will also cross Pathaan to become highest grossing Indian film.
Animal is projected to exceed USD 30 million, potentially closer to USD 35 million mark, which will be 3rd only to Pathaan and Jawan, both of which earned close to USD 50 million. The main difference between them and Animal will be the Gulf market, where the first two grossed around USD 15 million while Animal may end up with just over USD 5 million.
The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:
North America: USD 8,825,000
Middle East: USD 3,200,000 Approx
Australia: USD 2,100,000
New Zealand: USD 350,000
Nepal: USD 400,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 450,000
United Kingdom: USD 1,400,000
Europe: USD 575,000
Rest of World: USD 250,000
Total: USD 17,550,000 / Rs. 147 crore
