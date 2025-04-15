As Johnny Depp prepares for Hollywood comeback with Day Drinker, a look at his box office highs and lows

Johnny Depp is returning to Hollywood with Day Drinker, marking a significant comeback after years of legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Lionsgate has unveiled the first look at the Marc Webb-directed film, which stars the actor as a mysterious guest aboard a private yacht opposite Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz. This venture, for the record, marks Depp and Cruz’s fourth collaboration after Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Advertisement

As Day Drinker begins production, we thought it’d be worth reflecting on Depp’s turbulent yet dazzling box office journey so far. Have a look at it below!

As is well known, he shot to global superstardom as Captain Jack Sparrow with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His highest-grossing film to date remains Dead Man’s Chest, which came out in 2006 and sailed past USD 1.06 billion globally. The star’s aforementioned installment of Pirates of the Caribbean and At World’s End follow closely behind with USD 1.04 billion and USD 963 million in earnings, respectively.

Another major commercial success came with Alice in Wonderland in the 2010s, which grossed USD 1.02 billion. Depp’s quirky take on the Mad Hatter helped the Tim Burton-directed fantasy connect with audiences. However, its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, couldn’t replicate the magic and earned a modest USD 300 million.

Depp’s career further took off with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, where he portrayed dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The film earned USD 813 million, though its follow-up, The Crimes of Grindelwald, saw diminishing returns at USD 612 million.

Advertisement

Not all of Depp’s endeavors struck gold. The much-hyped The Lone Ranger earned a dismal USD 261 million. Similarly, Dark Shadows, Public Enemies, and The Tourist garnered mixed to lukewarm commercial response despite star-studded casts.

From the gothic charm of Sweeney Todd to his dramatic chops in Public Enemies, Depp’s career has been a blend of iconic highs and equally remarkable lows. With Day Drinker on the horizon, the industry and audiences alike are waiting to see if he can charm audiences yet again, either critically or commercially.

Which Johnny Depp film is your favorite? Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Opens Up About Early Struggles With Heartthrob Status in New Tim Burton Docu-Series: 'Raw Nerve on Display'