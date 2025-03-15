Johnny Depp Opens Up About Early Struggles With Heartthrob Status in New Tim Burton Docu-Series: 'Raw Nerve on Display'

Johnny Depp speaks candidly about his early success and his life-changing work with Tim Burton in an upcoming four-part docu-series directed by Tara Wood. The Edward Scissorhands actor opened up about struggling with his heartthrob status early on in his career and how he formed an unshakable creative bond with the Beetlejuice director.

In the second episode of the series, Depp comments on how uncomfortable he was with the heartthrob image he developed early in his career. He spoke about being bombarded by constant attention, with paparazzi taking his picture and people whispering whenever he passed by. The harsh glare left him vulnerable and self-conscious.

Depp said, "I was completely freaked out by [fame]. Paparazzi would take pictures of me. People would whisper and point their finger and stuff. I felt like sort of this raw nerve on display."

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor called his initial meeting with Burton an instant rapport. Their discussion immediately turned to common ground such as old horror movies and Boris Karloff, creating a connection based on mutual respect. Depp departed the meeting firmly believing he had no shot at playing the part.

Among many actors, Depp mentioned he beat Tom Cruise for the role of 1990's Edward Scissorhands. However, he recalled, "After about three-and-a-half hours of a really great yak with the guy, I still thought, 'No chance, man. No chance.'"

"I was cast in the film but I was stepping into a kind of family that I hadn't been totally brought into yet," Depp said, adding, "I was absolutely convinced that I was blowing it. Tim had rehearsed everyone else in the cast. Everyone. Not me. He didn't rehearse me. He was excluding me from the cast and crew, isolating me."

What Depp came to understand later on, though, was that Burton's method was deliberate. By isolating him, Burton sought to enable Depp to access Edward's profound sense of isolation — a product of Burton's own nature.

Johnny Depp confessed the experience made him paranoid, not knowing whether Burton trusted him. It was later that he understood fully how this approach made him a better actor.

"It was scary. I was uber paranoid. Why is [Burton] not rehearsing me? Maybe he trusts me. No, he doesn't. He doesn't trust you, what are you nuts? He's going to cast someone else, man," Depp recalled.

Tim Burton's untitled docu-series comprising four episodes provides a personal glimpse into the life of the iconic director and his enduring influence on Hollywood.