Bad Newz Box Office Collections India Week 2: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk movie adds Rs 13 crore; 14 day total stands at Rs 56.20 crore

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk added Rs 13 crore in its second week after a first week of Rs 43 crore. The 2 week total of the movie stands at slightly over Rs 56 crore and it should end up with lifetime collections between Rs 60 and 65 crore. While these are pretty respectable numbers in the current box office scenario, what can't be ignored is how the Vicky Kaushal starrer was incentivised since its fourth day, helping boost the film business by a few crores.

Bad Newz Collects Rs 13 Crore Nett In Its Second Week In India; Global Cume hits Rs 100 crore

Bad Newz's best performance has come from international markets where it has raked-in close to 4 million dollars in 2 weeks. It may add another 500k or so, for a lifetime of around 4.35-4.50 million dollars. Thanks to the good overseas box office performance, the movie has entered the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark after 14 days. The bifurcation of the box office after 2 weeks is Rs 67.50 crore gross from India and Rs 32.50 crore from overseas.

Bad Newz Is Profitable For Its Producers

Bad Newz will bring in Rs 42-44 crore to the producers in terms of worldwide theatrical share. Clubbed with solid non-theatrical gains, the movie is a profit-making proposition for its makers as the total costs of the film including publicity and advertising is Rs 80-85 crore.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.35 crore 2 Rs 10.25 crore 3 Rs 11.25 crore 4 Rs 3.50 crore 5 Rs 3.60 crore 6 Rs 3.10 crore 7 Rs 2.80 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 3.75 crore 11 Rs 1.10 crore 12 Rs 1.20 crore 13 Rs 1.10 crore 14 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 56.20 crore nett in 14 days in India

About Bad Newz

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir.

It doesn't turn out how she wishes to, but she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

Bad Newz In Theatres

Bad Newz still plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie?

