Box Office: Bollywood has a HIT-LESS January 2025; All eyes on February releases Badass Ravi Kumar, Chhaava and more

The year began with the entry of Fateh at the Hindi box office in January. This was followed by Emergency and Azaad locking horns. Sky Force took its flight near Republic Day weekend and Deva closed the month. The common factor between them was that all of them turned out to be underperformers while making January a hit-less month of Bollywood in 2025. Now all eyes are on February releases like Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Chhaava, and more.

February Welcomes Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, And Chhaava

After a dull box office in January, audiences are eyeing the upcoming releases of Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Chhaava in February. The second month of the year has the potential to break the current pattern in Bollywood.

Headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, Badass Ravi Kumar is slated to be released on February 7, 2025. It serves as a spin off of The Xpose (2014). He is reprising his role as Ravi Kumar from the 2014 movie. The upcoming film has generated immense buzz on the Internet.

Loveyapa, which marks Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut, is clashing with Badass Ravi Kumar. Meanwhile, the trailer of Advait Chandan's directorial has received decent hype and the film is set to emerge as a good launchpad for both Junaid and Khushi.

Scheduled to be released on February 14, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The historical action film features Vicky as Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Going by the buzz and anticipation, Chhaava has the potential to be a successful venture.

Amidst this, Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam are making their respective theatrical comebacks in the first week of the month. While Padmaavat is arriving on February 6, Sanam Teri Kasam will hit the screens on February 7.

Bollywood Without Hits In January 2025; From Fateh To Deva

Directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh was the first Hindi film release of 2025. It clashed with the Hindi version of Game Changer on January 10, 2025. Starring the actor himself, the action film emerged as a disaster at the box office.

Helmed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency arrived in cinemas on January 17, 2025. The political film, headlined by the actress, locked horns with Azaad at the box office. Released after multiple delays, Emergency turned out to be a flop.

Abhishek Kapoor's latest directorial, Azaad introduced two newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. However, the historical drama which also featured Ajay Devgn, was a disaster. Sky Force and Deva are currently at loggerheads with each other and both will emerge as underperformers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.