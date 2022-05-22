Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening weekend box office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sells 32 lakh tickets to earn 54 cr

The Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has showcased another jump of about 25 percent on the Sunday as the early trends suggest third day collections in the range of Rs 22.50 to Rs 23.75 crore. The three-day total of this horror comedy fronted by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu now stands in the vicinity of Rs 54.50 crore, and this is simply a phenomenal result.

The film has got audiences across the country on board – from Youth to the Families. While Kartik and Kiara's presence in a horror comedy has ensured youth connect, the Anees Bazmee brand of cinema done well has got the family audience excited. Through the weekend, Mumbai has been the best faring circuit by recording superlative occupancy from Friday evening. This is followed by Delhi, Chandigarh and Gujarat. On Sunday, the mass belts too have contributed majorly to the collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The upward trend over the weekend is an indication of the film showing strong hold in collection on Monday. Anything above the Rs 7.5 crore mark on Monday will be a great result for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the performance of the film so far suggests that the expectations will be met on day four. Talking of footfalls, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released with relatively lower ticket prices and that has also played a major role in multiplying the footfalls over the weekend. While exact footfalls will be known by the end of films’ run, the horror comedy has sold approximately 32 lakh tickets in the 3-day run.

This means, the weekend gross of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands at Rs 64.50 crore with a national average ticket price of Rs 200. It’s the lowest amongst all the pandemic releases. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had shown a growth of approx. 55 percent through the morning, noon, and early evening shows, however, with Monday being a working day, the late evening and night shows dipped as compared to Saturday with an overall full day jump in the range of 27 to 32 percent. The final figure of the day can be higher than the above estimated figure depending how well the night shows hold.

