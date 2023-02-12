DDLJ Box Office: 9977 Days later, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol epic collects 12 lakh already in Valentines Day week

A couple of days back, the national multiplex chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis – in association with Yash Raj Films announced that the 1995 cult classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge , will re-release in their properties in the Valentine’s Day week. The iconic romantic saga, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, saw a re-release on limited screens and 28 years later, has continued to get footfalls on the big screens.

The Aditya Chopra directorial collected Rs 2.50 lakh in the three chains on February 10, followed by a 300 percent jump on February 11 to collect Rs 10 lakh. The collections on February 11 are also expected to be in the Rs 10 lakh range taking the 3-day weekend total to Rs 22.50 lakh. The biggest spike in business of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will come on February 14 i.e. Valentines Day, and there is a possibility of even hitting the Rs 20 lakh number on the day of love. Overall, in it’s week-long run, DDLJ will be targeting a business of Rs 60 lakh, which is out of the world for a film that released in cinema halls in 1995. These numbers are coming on very limited showcasing, which indicates high occupancies in the alloted shows.

DDLJ in National Chains on February 10 and 11

PVR: 5.65 Lakh

INOX: 3.75 Lakh

Cinepolis: 3.10 Lakh

Total: 12.50 Lakh

DDLJ has become a pop culture film for the millennials and the generation from thereon and watching the film on the big screen is like marking off an event from their bucket list. The film is considered to be one of the greatest romantic films of Indian Cinema with evergreen music. It also established Shah Rukh Khan as the eternal romantic star of Indian Cinema and made his jodi with Kajol a benchmark for generations to follow.

Pathaan continues to dominate the globe

These numbers on the first two days have come with minimal showcasing and that too in a time when a new Shah Rukh Khan film is simultaneously being screened in the same cinema halls. The numbers above exclude the biz from Maratha Mandir, an iconic single screen in Mumbai that has retained a show of this Aditya Chopra romance for the last 28 years. There are multiple films from the last 30 years that have re-released on occasion of Valentines Week and DDLJ is the first pick from the entire catalogue of films. DDLJ

Meanwhile, Pathaan has continued with its glorious run at the box office as the film has hit the Rs 10 crore mark on it’s 18th day, taking the total collections in the range of Rs 452 crore (Hindi Only). It’s a historic blockbuster and is fast headed towards the Rs 500 crore box office club. Talking of DDLJ, the SRK and Kajol film has been bestowed with the tag of longest running film of Indian Cinema and will soon complete 10,000 days of run at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai. It has been 9977 days since it's release, and the film continues to get audience on board even today proving that it has stood the test of time.

