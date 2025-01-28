Box Office: After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Satya, Bollywood gears up for exciting re-releases Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam

Amid the ongoing trend of re-releases, old movies are bringing back the nostalgia among cinephiles. Some of them have managed to give quite a competition to new films arriving in cinemas. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the latest example. After YJHD, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Satya, Bollywood will witness the re-releases of Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam soon.

Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam To Re-Release In Theaters

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is making a comeback in cinemas after seven years on February 6, 2025. It featured Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Allauddin Khilji. The blockbuster magnum opus collected Rs 282.25 crore net in India.

Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam will hit the big screens again on February 7 this year. The romantic drama starred Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane as the leads. Despite being a flop movie, it is still etched in the hearts of the audience. The 2016 film earned Rs 8 crore net in India back then.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Satya's Re-Release Box Office Performances

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was re-released on January 3, 2025, performed quite well at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 blockbuster movie earned Rs 20 crore net in India this time, bringing its lifetime collection to Rs 200 crore.

Meanwhile, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai made a comenack in cinemas on January 10 this year. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut movie emerged as a blockbuster during its original theatrical run. However, the 2000 cult film couldn't manage to score well in its re-release.

Satya, which returned to the big screens on January 17, couldn't bring much business either. This is to note that Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, and Urmila Matondkar, is also a cult movie.

All eyes are now on Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam. It is to be seen how the 2018 and 2016 movies perform at the box office this year. They will lock horns with two new films, Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar, along with the re-release of Interstellar, starting from February 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

