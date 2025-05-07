Box Office: Ahead of Disney's next live action adaptation Lilo And Stitch, delving into the lifetime theatrical business of Snow White

Disney’s live-action reimagining of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will be available on digital platforms starting May 13, just 55 days after its theatrical debut. The early release follows a tumultuous box office run, which was marred by several controversies surrounding the Mouse House’s creative choices and the cast’s personal and political standpoints.

With its USD 86 million domestic haul and USD 114.4 million international business for a global total of USD 200 million, the film has failed to recoup its massive USD 240 to USD 270 million production budget, making it one of Disney’s most expensive films and a commercial disappointment by industry standards.

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, the 2025 adaptation revisits Disney’s 1937 adventure, which itself was based on the Brothers Grimm’s 1812 fairy tale. The story follows the titular princess (Zegler), a princess fleeing her Evil Queen stepmother (Gadot) and aligning with seven magical companions and a rogue bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her kingdom. The latter character is played by Andrew Burnap. The film blends musical fantasy with modern storytelling elements, but fans did not give it much love for reasons stated below.

Even before its premiere, Snow White faced intense scrutiny. Critics and fans voiced concerns over the reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs and the film’s departure from the original’s romantic themes. The film’s color-blind casting of a Latina to play the fairest Disney princess and Zegler’s mockery of the original feature further fueled backlash. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions intensified the controversy, as opposing political views expressed by Zegler and Gadot, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sparked calls for boycotts and polarized audiences.

Premiering at Spain’s Alcázar of Segovia on March 12 and releasing theatrically in the US on March 21, the film received mixed reviews. Zegler’s performance was widely praised, with some lauding her vocal prowess and emotional range, while others took issue with the film’s visual effects and narrative changes that strayed from the source material.

Though the film earned over USD 200 million worldwide, it’s a certified box office bomb due to the hefty marketing and production costs stated above. The swift transition to digital could serve as a strategic pivot to recover losses through streaming and at-home purchases, especially among audiences who avoided theaters.

Snow White’s disappointment has also officially put the brakes on Disney’s live-action projects, forcing the studio to rethink its strategy of digging through its archives.