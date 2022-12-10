Box Office: Avatar: The Way Of Water sells over 4 lakh tickets worth Rs 16 crore for the opening weekend

The James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water is less than a week away from it’s release and the tickets are selling like hot cakes at the box office. The much-awaited Avatar sequel has sold approximately 2 lakh tickets for the opening day, with an all-India gross of Rs 7 crore. The best 6 days of advances are yet to roll out and the movie is looking to clock one of the biggest advances of all time, challenging the likes of Avengers: End Game, KGF 2 and Bahubali 2. Off the 2 lakh tickets sold so far, the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – have clocked an advance of approximately 1.20 lakh.

The advances of Avatar 2 in the three chains is already among the biggest for a film in 2022, and will soon start competing with Brahmastra, KGF 2 and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. Talking of opening weekend, Avatar: The Way of Water has sold around 4.10 lakh tickets and this is fast cruising towards the 5 lakh mark. The weekend gross for Avatar: The Way of Water is around Rs 16 crore. Of the 4.10 lakh tickets, the film has sold over 2.70 lakh tickets in the three national chains alone.

The pre-sales so far have laid a great base for Avatar: The Way of Water in India and it’s now all about exploding big in the last 6 days of advance booking to bring a start of Rs 50 crore well within its reach. In the three national chains, Spiderman: No Way Home had sold around 5 lakh tickets whereas Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness had sold around 3.80 lakh tickets for the opening day. Avatar 2 will be looking to challenge or rather, comfortably go past both the films. The final pre-sales of Avatar could land anywhere between the Rs 45 to 80 crore gross for the weekend.

Avatar to compete with Avengers

At the moment, Avengers: End Game holds the record for biggest pre-sales of all time with an All-India Gross Advance of Rs 80 crore, and Avatar 2 will be targeting to take the second spot in the list, with sales around Rs 60 crore for the weekend at all India level. For those unaware, Spiderman: No Way Home had clocked a weekend advance of Rs 40 crore plus and at the moment holds the second spot in the list for biggest advance. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla