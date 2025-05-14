Box Office: Super Mario Bros Movie names its sequel Super Mario World; here's look at historical theatrical run of former film

Nintendo and Illumination have officially titled the sequel to their 2023 mega hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as Super Mario World. The announcement, quietly included in NBCUniversal’s updated slate of upcoming titles, confirms the long-anticipated return of Mario, Luigi, and company to the big screen. Set for release on April 3, 2026, the sequel’s title not only pays homage to the 1990 SNES game Super Mario World but also hints at an expanded narrative, with Yoshi expected to take center stage following his tease in the first film’s post-credit scene.

The decision to name the sequel after the iconic game makes sense both narratively and nostalgically, as it marked Yoshi’s debut and opened up a more expansive, colorful world, likely the direction the upcoming entry will take.

Back in 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie delivered one of the most impressive box office runs in animation history. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film was a colossal commercial success, grossing a staggering USD 1.36 billion worldwide. With USD 574.9 million earned domestically and USD 784.2 million internationally, it became the highest-grossing film based on a video game, earning a Guinness World Record and becoming the first video game adaptation to cross the USD 1 billion mark.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and written by Matthew Fogel, the CG-animated adventure reintroduced Mario and Luigi as two Brooklyn-based plumbers who get sucked into a fantasy realm divided between the Mushroom Kingdom and the sinister Koopas. The voice cast included Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong).

The film’s success rewrote Hollywood’s relationship with video game adaptations. It became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time, and Illumination’s biggest hit to date. Its box office dominance earned it nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song, and the newly created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

As Super Mario World heads to theaters in 2026, expectations will be sky-high. With a record-making predecessor and fan-favorite characters like Yoshi poised for a bigger role, the sequel is already one of the most anticipated films of the decade.

