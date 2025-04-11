Rajinikanth arrives for Jailer 2 shoot in Kerala, makes fans’ day with LOVING gesture; PIC

Superstar Rajinikanth started his work for Jailer 2 earlier this year. With the production on its way, the movie, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is beginning a shooting schedule in Kerala.

The film began its shoot with Rajinikanth in Attappadi, Palakkad. In a picture shared by AB George on social media, the superstar was seen waving his hand at the public, with fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Jailer 2 is set to serve as the sequel to the 2023 release Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-packed venture featured the story of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, a former jail warden who had lost his police officer son.

As the man decides to take revenge on his son’s enemies, the ex-policeman locks horns with a smuggler. The rest of the film focuses on how the man succeeds in his mission and what happened to his son.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film also had cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar.

The movie is now set to have a sequel titled Jailer 2 with Nelson returning to direct it. While a complete cast list is yet to be unveiled, Anirudh Ravichander is once again composing the tracks and background scores.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the film Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial featured the actor as an IPS officer and co-starring with Amitabh Bachchan.

Moving ahead, the actor will be seen playing the lead role in the film Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day.

The film features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao as supporting characters with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role. Apart from them, the movie also has actors Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in key roles. Interestingly, the movie is clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2.

