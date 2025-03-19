Box Office Comparison: Chhaava vs Bad Newz; analysis of Vicky Kaushal's movies based on their five-week runs

Analyzing the theatrical performances of Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava and 2024 release, Bad Newz. The comparison is based on their collections in five weeks.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Mar 19, 2025  |  04:20 PM IST |  246
Box Office Comparison: Chhaava vs Bad Newz; 5 weeks analysis of Vicky Kaushal's movies
Picture courtesy: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram; Dharma Productions/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, who made his debut as lead with Masaan in 2015, has established himself as a bankable star in Hindi cinema. The theatrical performances of his blockbuster movies like Uri and Chhaava say it all. Let's compare the businesses of Vicky's latest release, Chhaava and his 2024 film, Bad Newz.

Chhaava Performs Way Better Than Bad Newz; Analyzing Their Box Office Performances

CHHAAVA

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has become the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner recorded Rs 205 crore in opening week. After collecting Rs 499 crore in four weeks, Chhaava, which is now running in its fifth week, has fetched Rs 27.65 crore in six days. Backed by Maddock Films, the blockbuster film boasts of Rs 526.65 crore net business in Hindi so far.

BAD NEWZ

Co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Bad Newz was an average grosser at the box office. Vicky Kaushal co-starred with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead role. The comedy film earned Rs 43 crore in opening week. It fetched a cume collection of Rs 63.5 crore net in five weeks at the Indian box office.

Going by the comparison, Chhaava has performed more than eight times better than Bad Newz. While the 2024 comedy entertainer couldn't even touch Rs 100 crore, the 2025 historical drama is proudly running after crossing Rs 500 crore.

Advertisement

Week-Wise Analysis Of Chhaava and Bad Newz As Per Net India Collections:

Weeks Chhaava Net India Collections  Bad Newz Net India Collections 
First Week Rs 205 crore Rs 43 crore
Second Week Rs 171 crore Rs 13 crore
Third Week Rs 81 crore Rs 5.5 crore
Fourth Week Rs 38 crore Rs 1.75 crore
Fifth Week Rs 27.65 crore (in 6 days) Rs 25 lakh
Total Rs 526.65 crore* Rs 63.5 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Also Read
Chhaava vs Jawan Box Office Comparison: Week-wise analysis of Vicky Kaushal's movie and Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee

Chhaava vs Jawan Box Office Comparison: Week-wise analysis of Vicky Kaushal's movie and Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee

About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With six ...

Advertisement

Latest Articles