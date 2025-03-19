Box Office Comparison: Chhaava vs Bad Newz; analysis of Vicky Kaushal's movies based on their five-week runs
Analyzing the theatrical performances of Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava and 2024 release, Bad Newz. The comparison is based on their collections in five weeks.
Vicky Kaushal, who made his debut as lead with Masaan in 2015, has established himself as a bankable star in Hindi cinema. The theatrical performances of his blockbuster movies like Uri and Chhaava say it all. Let's compare the businesses of Vicky's latest release, Chhaava and his 2024 film, Bad Newz.
Chhaava Performs Way Better Than Bad Newz; Analyzing Their Box Office Performances
CHHAAVA
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has become the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner recorded Rs 205 crore in opening week. After collecting Rs 499 crore in four weeks, Chhaava, which is now running in its fifth week, has fetched Rs 27.65 crore in six days. Backed by Maddock Films, the blockbuster film boasts of Rs 526.65 crore net business in Hindi so far.
BAD NEWZ
Co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Bad Newz was an average grosser at the box office. Vicky Kaushal co-starred with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead role. The comedy film earned Rs 43 crore in opening week. It fetched a cume collection of Rs 63.5 crore net in five weeks at the Indian box office.
Going by the comparison, Chhaava has performed more than eight times better than Bad Newz. While the 2024 comedy entertainer couldn't even touch Rs 100 crore, the 2025 historical drama is proudly running after crossing Rs 500 crore.
Week-Wise Analysis Of Chhaava and Bad Newz As Per Net India Collections:
|Weeks
|Chhaava Net India Collections
|Bad Newz Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 205 crore
|Rs 43 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 171 crore
|Rs 13 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 81 crore
|Rs 5.5 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 38 crore
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 27.65 crore (in 6 days)
|Rs 25 lakh
|Total
|Rs 526.65 crore*
|Rs 63.5 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
