Box Office: Hridayam Third weekend box office; Goes over 25 crores in India
Hridayam continues to pump in strong numbers in the third weekend at the box office. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer has grossed Rs. 2 crores approx on Friday and Saturday, with Rs. 1.80 crores coming from Kerala. Cinemas are closed on Sundays in Kerala, there isn't much business coming outside Kerala now, so collections will be minute. The drop in collections in Kerala during the third weekend from the second weekend is roughly 40 per cent. The All India collections are Rs. 25 crores approx till yesterday and are expected to reach Rs. 30 crores eventually. The overseas collections are strong as well at $2.6 million, for a global box office take of Rs. 44.50 crores, will be breaching Rs. 50 crores next week.
The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 16.30 crores
Week Two - Rs. 6.70 crores
3rd Friday - Rs. 60 lakhs
3rd Saturday - Rs. 1.40 crores
Total - Rs. 25 crores
Cinemas in four districts of Kerala that were closed last week were allowed to reopen this week. Most of these theatres reopened on Saturday, which led to a huge jump of 125% in collections. The Kerala box office collections stand at Rs. 21.30 crores approx in 14 days of release so far. It has missed roughly Rs. 3.25 crores approx in these districts since they were closed. It will be something to watch out for that how much of the missed business can film recover in the coming days.
