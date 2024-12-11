Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids in current times. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi's popularity is credited to her choice of films and social media presence. The actress has picked meaty roles for which she has received recognition through standout performances. Let's take a look at her career in Indian cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor's Hits And Flops Over The Years

Janhvi Kapoor has worked as a lead in over 9 movies in her career including theatrical releases and the ones which premiered on OTT platforms. Janhvi has had more flops than hits on the big screens.

1. DHADAK

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak. The 2018 film is a remake of Marathi movie, Sairat. While Janhvi played the role of Parthavi Rathore, Ishaan Khatter was cast as Madhukar aka Madhu Bhagla. She played Ishaan's on-screen love interest in the film. The romantic drama emerged as a hit at the box office.

2. ROOHI

Janhvi Kapoor worked in Hardik Mehta's helmer, Roohi in 2021. Janhvi played the roles of Roohi/Afsana alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror comedy was declared a flop.

3. MILI

Janhvi Kapoor then appeared in Mili, a survival thriller which hit the screens in 2022. Janhvi played the lead role of Mili Naudiyal, a BSC Nursing graduate who does a part-time job at a restaurant and gets stuck in a freezer for several hours. It emerged as a disaster.

Advertisement

4. DEVARA: PART 1

Janhvi Kapoor worked in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh in 2024, both of which tanked at the box office. Janhvi's latest theatrical release, Devara: Part 1 turned out to be a super-hit. It was Janhvi's Telugu debut opposite Jr. NTR.

Box Office Verdicts Of Janhvi Kapoor's Movies Are Listed Below

Movies Verdict Dhadak Hit Roohi Flop Mili Disaster Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Flop Ulajh Disaster Devara: Part 1 Super-Hit

Note: Janhvi Kapoor's OTT releases include Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, and Bawaal. She also made a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which hit the screens earlier this year.

What's Next For Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor is now reuniting with Shashank Khaitan for his upcoming directorial, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which will co-star Varun Dhawan. She also has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra in the future.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Devara Final Worldwide Box Office Collection: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer is at the end of its TRIUMPHANT run; Targets a Rs 408 crore finish