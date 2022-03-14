Box Office: The Kashmir Files, Radhe Shyam, Gangubai, Jhund & Batman clock 29 crore on Sunday in Hindi belts

The audiences are back to the cinema halls in big numbers as on March 13, the four primarily films – The Kashmir Files, Gangubai, Batman and Jhund – clocked a total figure of Rs 29 crore. The Kashmir Files as expected was the top choice for audiences, as the film collected approximately Rs 14.75 crore on Sunday taking its weekend total to Rs 26.50 crore. The film grew from strength to strength over the weekend as the third day figure was around 300 percent higher than the first day.

Early trends suggest a record-breaking Monday on cards for this Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial, with occupancies bettering Sunday at multiple places. The film is a case study in terms of word-of-mouth cinema, as it has been accepted by the audience with open arms. It has now become a rage, and none can predict about it’s lifetime figure at this point of time.

The second-best pick of the week was the Prabhas fronted Radhe Shyam. The film was rather poor in its opening weekend with a total biz of Rs 14 crore. The epic tale of romance clocked Rs 5 crore on Sunday, as the trend through the weekend was flat. It’s a box office disappointment and to add on to the problems, even the audience talk is not up to the mark, which has taken away even the little hope that one had from the theatrical run of the film in the long run. The love story will stop its run under the Rs 25 crore mark.

The second-best pick of the week was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai, which is on its course to emerge the highest grossingb film till date for a film fronted by Alia Bhatt. The lifetime biz of this period drama will soon go past Raazi, which holds the record for being Alia Bhatt’s biggest hit till date. The movie clocked nearly Rs 5.50 crore on its third Sunday, with a third weekend total of Rs 12.25 crore. The 24-day total of Gangubai is at Rs 113 crore plus and it’s racing towards Raazi (Rs 123 crore)

The Hollywood film, Batman also stayed steady in its second weekend, as the film raked in Rs 3 crore on day 10, taking the weekend total to Rs 7 crore. The total biz of Batman now stands at Rs 37 crore. Jhund was below the mark, but showing a little spark in Maharashtra, trying to do something substantial. The film clocked Rs 1.10 crore on Sunday with the second weekend a little above Rs 2.25 crore. The Nagraj Manjule directorial has now hit the double-digit mark, though it continues to remain a flop.

With such a powerful Sunday, serving content on the platter for the audience, one can say that the magic of cinema can never die.

