Box Office: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Hindi) secures 'Decent' opening on day 1
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has a huge ticketing day at the box office on first Friday.
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayamravi, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha opened with a bang in the Tamil Nadu state and also in the overseas. The film made on Kalki's novel holds a lot of sentimental value for Tamil viewers and the collections of the film are very lopsided too, with most of its takings coming from the Tamil version. The film did extremely well in Tamil Nadu as it secured the third highest ticketing day for a Tamil film in Tamil Nadu this year, only behind two star films Beast and Valimai. The pre-bookings of the film are solid, indicating a strong run ahead.
The Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 performed decently on day 1 with collections in the vicinity of Rs. 1.6 - 2 cr nett. The numbers are reasonably good for a dubbed film with limited promotions. But given the massive scale at which the film is made, one would have expected better numbers from other versions, since they can drive the biz once the business from the original version slows down. It locked horns with Vikram Vedha in the north circuit but the business was not curbed in any way because there were enough screens for both films to coexist. One would hope that PS-1 grows over the weekend and records a Monday similar to Friday, if the film wants to go anywhere. Part 2 has already been shot and if the first part is able to ensure a steady run, part 2 will open well all over.
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 marks director Mani Ratnam's 25th film. The director has given innumerable memorable films in his career, with films like Dil Se, Bombay, Roja, Ok Kanmani and more. PS-1 has given the director his biggest opener globally, with record numbers in GCC. Do you plan on watching Ponniyin Selvan Part 1?
