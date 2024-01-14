Box Office: Merry Christmas sees slight growth after low start; HanuMan (Hindi) takes the lead on day 2

Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi grew by around 40 percent from the first day after a low start of just over 2 crores. With a Saturday of around Rs 2.75 - 2.95 crores, the two day total of the romantic thriller is Rs 5 crores. HanuMan (Hindi) which started as an underdog, has emerged as the most preferred movie choice for Hindi viewers with collections of Rs 3.10 - 3.30 crores on day 2.

HanuMan Has Started Leading Merry Christmas For Its Hindi Version Already

Merry Christmas had to ideally grow by double on Saturday for a longish run at the box office but the average growth after a low first day just doesn't help its theatrical prospects. It has found appreciation but it is from a very niche set of audience that can't really propel the collections. HanuMan (Hindi) has taken the lead in the Hindi belts and is posed to keep leading the Sriram Raghavan directorial for the rest of the run.

HanuMan Is A Massive Blockbuster

HanuMan is not just a runaway hit in Telugu but is a massive blockbuster in the making. The 25 crore budgeted film is recording the best occupancies of all the releases in India this festive season. It won't be surprising if HanuMan goes onto gross Rs 100 crores from the Telugu states alone. In the post pandemic world, the concept of a film is ranked above the stars driving the film.

Have a look at the box office collection of Merry Christmas

Day Nett Hindi Collections 1 Rs 2.15 crores 2 Rs 2.85 crores Total Rs 5 crores in 2 days

Have a look at the box office collection of HanuMan (Hindi)

Day Nett Hindi Collections 1 Rs 2 crores 2 Rs 3.20 crores Total Rs 5.20 crores in 2 days

Watch the Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) Trailer

The trailer of Merry Christmas is thrilling and intriguing. The characters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are fascinating.

The trailer of HanuMan (Hindi) is action packed. It is devotional and spiritual.

About Merry Christmas And HanuMan (Hindi)

On Christmas Eve, an uneventful day turns the world of two individuals (Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi) upside down.

The protagonist (Teja Sajja) gets the powers of Hanuman and fights the evils for Anjanadri, an imaginary place.

Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) Release Details

Both Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) have released in theatres on 12th January, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. The tickets for both the films can be purchased from the box office or through online modes.

