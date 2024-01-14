Box Office: Merry Christmas sees slight growth after low start; HanuMan (Hindi) takes the lead on day 2
HanuMan saw an encouraging growth of 50 percent for its Hindi version while Merry Christmas grew by 40 percent after a low start.
-
HanuMan (Hindi) takes the lead over Merry Christmas on day 2
-
HanuMan iis set to have its biggest ticketing day in Hindi on Sunday
-
Both Merry Christmas and HanuMan have been playing in theatres since 12th January, 2024
Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi grew by around 40 percent from the first day after a low start of just over 2 crores. With a Saturday of around Rs 2.75 - 2.95 crores, the two day total of the romantic thriller is Rs 5 crores. HanuMan (Hindi) which started as an underdog, has emerged as the most preferred movie choice for Hindi viewers with collections of Rs 3.10 - 3.30 crores on day 2.
HanuMan Has Started Leading Merry Christmas For Its Hindi Version Already
Merry Christmas had to ideally grow by double on Saturday for a longish run at the box office but the average growth after a low first day just doesn't help its theatrical prospects. It has found appreciation but it is from a very niche set of audience that can't really propel the collections. HanuMan (Hindi) has taken the lead in the Hindi belts and is posed to keep leading the Sriram Raghavan directorial for the rest of the run.
HanuMan Is A Massive Blockbuster
HanuMan is not just a runaway hit in Telugu but is a massive blockbuster in the making. The 25 crore budgeted film is recording the best occupancies of all the releases in India this festive season. It won't be surprising if HanuMan goes onto gross Rs 100 crores from the Telugu states alone. In the post pandemic world, the concept of a film is ranked above the stars driving the film.
Have a look at the box office collection of Merry Christmas
|Day
|Nett Hindi Collections
|1
|Rs 2.15 crores
|2
|Rs 2.85 crores
|Total
|Rs 5 crores in 2 days
Have a look at the box office collection of HanuMan (Hindi)
|Day
|Nett Hindi Collections
|1
|Rs 2 crores
|2
|Rs 3.20 crores
|Total
|Rs 5.20 crores in 2 days
Watch the Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) Trailer
The trailer of Merry Christmas is thrilling and intriguing. The characters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are fascinating.
The trailer of HanuMan (Hindi) is action packed. It is devotional and spiritual.
About Merry Christmas And HanuMan (Hindi)
On Christmas Eve, an uneventful day turns the world of two individuals (Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi) upside down.
The protagonist (Teja Sajja) gets the powers of Hanuman and fights the evils for Anjanadri, an imaginary place.
Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) Release Details
Both Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) have released in theatres on 12th January, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. The tickets for both the films can be purchased from the box office or through online modes.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Merry Christmas netts underwhelming Rs 2 crores on day 1; HanuMan (Hindi) takes a promising start
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more