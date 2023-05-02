Box Office: Ponniyin Selvan 2 does decent business in Hindi; Collects Rs 11.40 crore in 4 days

The Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 2 is doing decent business in Hindi as the film has scored Rs 12.25 crore through it’s four day run at the box office. The Monday collections were higher than Friday, which is a good sign, however, the business was benefitted due to a holiday in Maharashtra. If the film manages to show a decent hold in collections on Tuesday, it would be poised for a healthy run at the box office for the coming few weeks.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 took a start of Rs 2 crore in Hindi on Friday and jumped consecutively on Saturday and Sunday by collecting Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. The collections on Monday stayed in the same range as Friday and the real test of the film is on how well it holds on Tuesday. A Monday in the Rs 2 crore range would spell success for the film in Hindi belts as with no competition in the weeks to come by, it could reach a respectable total in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan released in September last year alongside Vikram Vedha and did a lifetime business of approx. Rs 25 crore in Hindi. While a big growth over the first part seems unlikely, the film has a chance of seeing a nominal jump in the business over PS 1 in the long run. The business should have been higher of course, as it’s a norm of franchise films to grow by the year, but then, we look at what some big Hindi films have done this year to get respect for the business of a dubbed film.

Day wise business of Ponniyin Selvan in Hindi (Nett)

Friday: 2.00 crore

Saturday: 3.00 crore

Sunday: 4.00 crore

Monday: 2.40 crore

Total: 11.40 crore

The film is meanwhile continuing to do humongous business in Tamil Nadu and is set to be a blockbuster in the state. The film showed minimal drop on Monday with collections of Rs 25 crore (Gross) in India, as Tamil Nadu contributed approx. Rs 16.50 crore gross. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

