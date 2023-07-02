Box Office: Satyaprem Ki Katha scores a good opening weekend; Kartik and Kiara film collects Rs 36 crore

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-led Satyaprem Ki Katha has scored a good opening weekend with a four-day collection falling in the range of Rs 36.00 crore. The film scored its biggest day since release on Sunday, and this is a good sign indicating a healthy run on the weekdays. The Sameer Vidwans directorial opened at Rs 8.50 crore on Thursday followed by 6.50 crore on Friday, Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday, and finally, Rs 11.25 crore on Sunday.

Kartik - Kiara film does well in opening weekend

The box office trend is encouraging and reflects a positive word of mouth in its target audience. Satyaprem Ki Katha is doing well in the multiplexes in big cities, and this has a lot to do with the genre of the film. The film has scored Rs 21.50 crore in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – in its opening weekend. To put things in perspective, the three chains alone have contributed 59 percent to the total business of Satyaprem Ki Katha. MovieMax collected approximately Rs 54 lakh over the weekend, whereas Rajhans scored an extended weekend of Rs 43 lakh.

Day Wise Box Office:

Thursday: 8.50 crore

Friday: 6.50 crore (-24%)

Saturday: 9.50 crore (+46%)

Sunday: 11.00 crore to 11.50 crore (+20%)

Total: 36.00 crore

All eyes are on the crucial Monday test for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Being a love story set in India, the costs are in the right direction, and considering the non-theatrical revenues, the producers will end up in a happy space with Satyaprem Ki Katha in the long run. The weekend trend is positive and indicates that the film will pass the crucial Monday test by landing in the North of Rs 4 crore, though all eyes continue to be on the fifth-day business. To look at it in the way of a conventional 3-day weekend, the love story has gone up from 6.50 crore on Friday to Rs 11.25 crore on Sunday, which is a growth of 75 percent, and that is despite an exhausting chunk of the weekend audience on Thursday. Satyaprem Ki Katha will benefit from a free run in the month of July until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, though, there will be some competition from Mission Impossible 7 and Oppenheimer on July 12 and July 21 respectively in the urban markets.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and if Monday holds at expected levels, it will well be on track to emerge as another success for the duo. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

