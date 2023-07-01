Box Office: Satyaprem Ki Katha scores Rs 6.50 crore on the second day; Gears up for Saturday growth

After an opening day in the vicinity of Rs 9 crore, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-led Satyaprem Ki Katha saw an expected dip of 27 percent on the second day. According to early estimates, the love story has collected in the range of Rs 6.25 to 6.75 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 15.25 crore. The film was coming off the Bakri Eid Holiday and hence, a dip in the business was expected. These are decent numbers, as the film isn’t a quintessential love story with all the commercial trappings.

Kartik and Kiara's film targets a weekend of Rs 33 crore

Being a heavy on multiplex film, the Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani starrer will see a jump in the business on Saturday and hope to consolidate the same with another spike on Sunday. The 4-day extended weekend target for Satyaprem Ki Katha will be in the vicinity of Rs 33 crore and from thereon it will be on the crucial Monday test. The subject has subtext and serious undertones and hence, as the days go by, the business for the film will be driven by the mature audience in urban centers.

The word of mouth in the target audience seems to be on the positive side and that’s a good sign for the film to sustain in the long run. In the post covid world, films are trending far better than what they used to in the pre-pandemic times, and all they need is appreciation. The hope is on the critic reviews and initial audience talks to translate into footfalls in the long run. While the three chains scored Rs 5.30 crore on the opening day, the second day is in the vicinity of Rs 3.85 crore, dipping by approx. 27 percent on the second day.

Satyaprem Ki Katha eyes at Saturday growth

These are estimates and the final figures will come in the morning, but the general drop across the board seems to be in the same range as the national chains. All eyes on the Saturday growth now.

ALSO READ: undefined