Box Office: Sean Baker’s Anora surges past USD 50 million globally after Oscars glory boosts theatrical run

Sean Baker’s critically acclaimed film Anora is keeping up its impressive box office run following a triumphant Oscar campaign last weekend, winning Best Actress for Mikey Madison and Best Director, Picture, Screenplay, and Editing for the filmmaker. The indie flick was added back to multiple theaters following the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, and it is enjoying a second wind as audiences flock to movie houses to watch the top winner of Hollywood’s biggest night on the big screen.

The film added an additional USD 3.5 million internationally this past weekend, bringing its total overseas haul to USD 35.6 million across 63 markets. Allied with its USD 18.4 million domestic gross, Anora now stands at a robust USD 54 million worldwide—an extraordinary feat considering its modest USD 6 million production budget.

Starring the aforementioned actress in the titular role, Anora follows the story of a young NYC-based stripper who finds herself entangled in a whirlwind romance with the son of a powerful Russian oligarch. Their impulsive Las Vegas wedding initiates a chain of dramatic events as the groom’s wealthy family intervenes to protect their interests. The film’s earlier-mentioned accolades, along with its box office momentum, reinforce its status as a standout among 2024’s releases.

Anora debuted to positive reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was lauded for its compelling narrative and Baker’s ability to capture the complexity of modern American life. The director, best known for Red Rocket and The Florida Project, doesn’t disappoint with Anora in terms of portraying social realism, making the offering a must-watch for cinephiles who don’t see movies as escapism but rather prefer their surroundings depicted in its rawest form on the silver screen.

Alongside Madison, the film’s ensemble cast includes Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisova, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

In addition to its Oscars success, the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute named Anora one of the top 10 films of last year. The film pretty much led the 2025 awards season, securing major prizes, including Best Actress for Madison at the BAFTAs.

Anora is set to arrive on Hulu on March 17.