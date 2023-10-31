Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan emerges 9th highest grosser in UAE; Becomes only Indian film to enter list

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is an all time blockbuster at the box office with global collections of around Rs 1165 crores after 54 days. The movie has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India and the fourth highest grossing Indian film of all time after Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and RRR. In its course, it has broken many records in India and internationally. One record of Jawan that has it compete with global blockbusters is it entering the top 10 highest grossers at the UAE box office.

Jawan Is The Highest Grossing Indian Film And 9th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time At UAE Box Office

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the highest grossing Indian film in UAE and now it has found itself emerge as the 9th highest grosser at the UAE box office as well. That will be the film's final ranking as well. It has grossed USD 9.17 million which when converted to INR, gives a total of over Rs 75 crores. Other films part of the list are Avatar 2, Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman: No Way Home, Furious 7, The Fate Of The Furious, Aladdin, Top Gun: Maverick and The Lion King. All of these films have had a global cume of a billion dollars or more and thus having Jawan (140+ million dollars) be a part of the list is a big deal. Apart from UAE, Jawan is also among the top grossers at the Bangladesh box office.

Have a look at the highest grossing films at the UAE box office:

Avatar 2 - USD 13.22M

Avengers Endgame - USD 12.78M

Spiderman: No Way Home - USD 12.29M

Furious 7 - USD 10.35M

The Fate Of The Furious - USD 10.25M

Aladdin - USD 10.02M

Top Gun: Maverick - USD 9.97M

Jawan - USD 9.17M

The Lion King - USD 9.16M

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Hits Rs 400 crore gross Overseas