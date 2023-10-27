Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Hits Rs 400 crore gross Overseas

Jawan completed 50 days of release yesterday and is now in the last legs of its box office run. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has grossed USD 48.25 million (Rs. 401 crore) internationally to date, crossing the Rs. 400 crore benchmark. The film grossed USD 250K during its seventh week and will likely further add a similar sum for a final number of around USD 48.50 million. That would place it just a million short of Pathaan, which grossed USD 48.90 million in its original release and then USD 600K from a later Bangladesh, Japan and Russia release.

Combined with Rs. 760 crore in India, the worldwide box office gross of Jawan stands at Rs. 1161 crore, positioning it as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time sans China, with more than Rs. 100 crore ahead of Pathaan (Rs. 1048 crore).

Comparing Jawan with Pathaan, the former leads in the Middle East and most other Asian markets while Pathaan is ahead in Europe, America and Africa. In Australia, both films are quite even, with Pathaan slightly ahead.

Jawan set a new all-time record in the Gulf countries with USD 17.20 million to date. Saudi Arabia has seen phenomenal late legs, crossing the USD 3 million mark, beating the previous record of Pathaan by more than 60 per cent. The other market to see a new record is Bangladesh, which has gone over USD 1 million, establishing Bangladesh as a major overseas market as was speculated earlier this year. The market probably has even higher potential and we should see bigger numbers in years to come.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 15,400,000

North America: USD 15,225,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 8,570,000

Australia: USD 3,020,000

Malaysia: USD 1,260,000

Nepal: USD 900,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 800,000

New Zealand: USD 560,000

Sri Lanka: USD 430,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 1,600,000 (incl. Bangladesh)

Middle East and Africa: USD 17,875,000

UAE: USD 9,150,000

GCC: USD 4,950,000

Saudi Arabia: USD 3,100,000

Rest of M.E.: USD 250,000

Africa: USD 425,000

Europe: USD 6,380,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,850,000

Germany: USD 750,000

France: USD 420,000

Nordics: USD 380,000

Netherlands: USD 345,000

Rest of Europe: USD 635,000

Total: USD 48,225,000 / Rs. 401 crores

ALSO READ: Decoding The Economics of Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer budget, recovery, verdict & Lifetime Box Office