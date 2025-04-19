Box Office: Sinners earns USD 4.7M in Thursday previews, 2nd-biggest ever for original R-rated horror

Sinners, the new R-rated period horror film from acclaimed director Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, is off to a fiery start at the US box office. The entry grossed a solid USD 4.7 million in Thursday previews, marking the second-biggest preview total for an original horror title, just behind Nope’s USD 6.7 million. Impressively, it also came close to A Quiet Place Part II (USD 4.8 million), which had the advantage of being a franchise title.

Starring Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners has captured strong word of mouth, with early reactions praising the film’s gripping mix of gothic horror, historical drama, and thematic depth. With a well-timed release ahead of the long holiday weekend, buoyed by an Easter weekend boost, industry analysts believe Sinners could register a domestic launch weekend figure in the range of USD 45 to USD 50 million.

The film follows the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to rebuild their lives but discover there’s a haunting force tied to their family’s past. Alongside Jordan, the cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and newcomer Miles Caton, whose debut performance is already being hailed.

Produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Sinners began development in early 2024, with the latter studio securing the rights after a heated bidding war.

Sinners holds an impressive 99 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, with critics applauding Coogler’s successful effort in establishing an eerie yet immersive setting for the film, blended with a historical backdrop and commentary on racial drama in the Deep South.

With momentum building and strong walk-ups expected over the weekend, Sinners looks poised not just to deliver one of the year’s biggest horror openings but to become an artistic talking point, a rare original hit in a market dominated by sequels and reboots.

Speaking of original IPs dominating theaters, A Minecraft Movie, which arrived on April 4, is taking theaters by storm not only in the US but worldwide. The video game adaptation of Mojang Studios’ 2011 iconic game has earned USD 300 million domestically so far, with its global gross standing at USD 577 million within just two weeks of release. A sequel to the movie is already in production.

Back to Sinners—the movie marks Coogler and Jordan’s fifth collaboration.

