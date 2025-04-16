Box Office: Sinners sets high expectations with pre-sales matching Creed III and outpacing Bad Boys Ride or Die

Warner Bros is banking on a strong Easter weekend as Sinners, their upcoming supernatural action horror, ignites buzz at the box office. With near-perfect reviews and a star-powered campaign led by Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, the film is already drawing comparisons to titles like Creed III and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and in one key metric, it’s already ahead.

According to the latest reports, Sinners has matched the presales performance of the former film and surpassed that of the latter at the same points in their respective campaigns. That’s an impressive feat for an original film that is not tied to an existing franchise and boasts an R rating

Current projections suggest a domestic three-day opening between USD 35 million and USD 50 million, with overseas markets contributing another USD 15 million to USD 20 million. That positions Sinners for a solid global debut between USD 50 million and USD 65 million.

The property’s release timing couldn’t be better. Easter weekend typically sees a surge in moviegoing traffic, and with 72 percent of K–12 schools and nearly a third of U.S. colleges on break, Sinners could benefit from an unusually large audience. Coupled with glowing reviews, currently sitting at 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and a growing viral presence, including a widely circulated video of Coogler breaking down the film’s inspiration, the stage is set for a stellar performance.

Set in 1930s Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return to their hometown to open a juke joint, only to face devastating evil chaos. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, and Delroy Lindo. Written, directed, and produced by Coogler, the film marks his fifth collaboration with Jordan.

Production for the venture began under the filmmaker’s Proximity Media banner in early 2024, with Warner Bros acquiring distribution rights after a competitive bidding war.

As industry trackers remain cautiously optimistic, particularly after the underperformance of similarly ambitious genre film Nope, Sinners appears to be defying the odds. If strong word of mouth holds, this could be one holiday release that not only meets expectations but exceeds them.

