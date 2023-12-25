Box Office Trends: Dunki clocks Rs 22 crore on Christmas Day; Collects Rs 123 crore in 5 days

The Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani has done decent to good business through its five-day extended holiday weekend. According to early estimates, the Rajkumar Hirani film is headed to collect in the range of Rs 21.50 to 22.50 crore, taking the 5-day total collections to Rs 123 crore in India. Dunki is continuing to do good business in the multiplexes, however, the collections are not up to the mark in the mass belts.

Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki scores decent numbers in 5 days

The audience reports are mixed, which has reflected in a relatively lower-than-expected growth through the 5 days period. A Rajkumar Hirani feature film starring Shah Rukh Khan should have done better in the festive period and the journey from hereon is to reach a reasonable number in the long run and secure the hit verdict. There is a lot of blame being put on the genre, but the fact of the matter rests is that the film has not found universal appreciation in masses and classes alike as families continue to be a driving force in the film business.

Nonetheless, these are still good enough numbers but driven sheerly by the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan and the goodwill of Rajkumar Hirani, as the content has certainly not translated into the multiplication of footfalls at the box office. The clash has also taken a toll on the numbers by about 15 percent through the 4-day period. The eyes are now on the crucial Tuesday test as a fifth total around the Rs 12 crore mark is a must for the film to stay in the race of crossing the Rs 225 crore mark at the box office in India with ease. The big numbers are now out of the question for Dunki and it’s on us to see if the film takes benefit of the extended holiday period and cruises itself towards the Rs 250 crore club.

Dunki Day Wise Box Office Collections:

Thursday: Rs 28.00 crore

Friday: Rs 20.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.00 crore

Monday: Rs 22 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 123.50 crore

There will be jumps in the second weekend too owing to the new year period which is a big plus for Dunki. The appreciation for the film has primarily come in the metros, and it’s these centers which are expected to be steady over the coming 7-day period, leading itself to a respectable number in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates