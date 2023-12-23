Box Office Trends: Salaar holds well on 2nd Day in Hindi; Prabhas starrer hits Rs 30 crore in two days

The Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar is showing good hold in its collection on the second day as the film is at par with the opening day biz at most of the places across the nation. According to early trends, the Prabhas starrer is headed to collect in the range of Rs 14.50 to 15.50 crore on its second day, taking the two-day total in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore.

Salaar collects Rs 15 crore on its second day

The Prabhas film is continuing to do well in the mass pockets and single screens, with multiplexes showing a reasonable hold too. Being a mass-heavy film released in the midst of competition with Dunki, there was a fear of a drop in collections on the second day, but Salaar has managed to stay afloat at similar numbers and will be entering Sunday in a good position. Salaar will be looking to see a spike of at least 25 percent on Sunday to consolidate its position in the opening weekend and hit the half-century mark through the three-day run.

The benefit for Salaar is the Christmas Holiday on Monday, which should help it score another good day at the box office. The four-day total of Salaar will be around the Rs 60 crore mark, and it’s the journey towards the Rs 100 crore club from thereon. Salaar didn’t have much going in its favour before its release, and it’s the case of a Bahubali actor in a film by the director of KGF that spiked excitement among the audiences in the mass belts.

Advertisement

Salaar Day Wise Box Office (Hindi)

Friday: Rs 15.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 15.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 30.00 crore

With Salaar, Prabhas has proved his fan following among the masses in the Hindi Belt as the film has done reasonably good numbers without much of promotions and a sub-par theatrical trailer. There was a second trailer launched in the release week, but it was too late for it to influence the cinema-going audience.

If the film jumps well on Sunday and holds at Saturday numbers on Monday, Salaar could well be the fifth Prabhas film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Hindi, which is a tremendous track record for an actor who has had just 6 releases in the language. With the right trailer and one chartbuster song, the collections over the two day period could have been a lot better and put the film in a position of emerging as a success story too, however, now it’s a wait-and-watch game in Hindi till the weekday trends. Better showcasing in the single screens too could have fueled the first day by another 10 percent with the same marketing assets.

Note: These are estimates based on early trends and the final figures could vary by 10 percent. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salaar Day 1 Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer blasts USD 6M Overseas for 145 Crore Worldwide Opening