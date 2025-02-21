Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush’s directorial venture poses a decent opening; grosses Rs 1.25 crore

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, written and directed by Dhanush, finally got released today in cinemas. The coming-of-age comedy-drama has taken a decent start at the box office.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam opens with a reasonably good Rs 1.25 crore on opening day

Backed by Dhanush's production venture Wunderbar Films, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam began its box office journey with a reasonable start. The movie posted an opening of Rs 1.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office on Day 1. Looking at the star cast and scale of the movie, it is a decent start. One must note that the romantic comedy clashed with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon at the box office, which has taken a solid start today.

It will be interesting to see if Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam manages to bridge the gap or match the numbers of Dragon by the end of their theatrical runs.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam opens to positive feedback; and aims at growth over the weekend

Starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan, NEEK gained positive word-of-mouth from the audience. The movie is expected to grow over the weekend and record a strong total.

The real test will begin from Monday onwards. If it manages to grab the audience's love on the weekdays, too, it shall sail through a successful theatrical run.

NEEK in cinemas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you looking forward to it? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.