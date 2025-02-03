Box Office: Advance bookings of Vidaamuyarchi suggest Ajith Kumar's entry in ALL TIME TOP 5 biggest openings in Tamil Nadu

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is set to arrive in theaters on February 6, 2025. Starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, it will be the new entry to the Kollywood box office which is currently led by Madha Gaja Raja. The action thriller is expected to mark Ajith's entry in top five all-time highest opening films in Tamil Nadu.

Vidaamuyarchi To Be Ajith Kumar's Amongst Top 5 Biggest Openers In Tamil Nadu

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi has sold 3.25 lakh tickets in pre-sales for the opening day alone with an expected business of Rs 6 crore plus on Day 1. Based on the trends, Ajith Kumar-starrer is expected to open above his 2022 film, Valimai. However, it is to be seen if it can beat The Greatest of All Time (2024). Thalapathy Vijay's 2024 film was the fourth highest opener in Tamil Nadu.

If Vidaamuyarchi receives strong word-of-mouth in the intial days, it will be counted in the list of top 5 all-time highest openers in the state. It will mark Ajith Kumar's entry as the actors whose films have made to the list. In that case, Vidamuyarchi will also emerge as the highest grosser of his career.

This is to note that the first four movies mentioned below starred Thalapathy Vijay and the last one was headlined by Ajith Kumar. Ajith's upcoming film, Vidaamuyarchi will replace his 2022 movie, Valimai while taking the fifth spot.

Top 5 All-Time Biggest Openers In Tamil Nadu Are As Follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Beast 2022 Rs 35 crore 2 Leo 2023 Rs 34 crore 3 Sarkar 2018 Rs 32.80 crore 4 The GOAT 2024 Rs 31.50 crore 5 Valimai 2022 Rs 28 crore

Ajith Kumar Returns To Cinemas With Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith Kumar's theatrical return after two years. The celebrated actor was last seen in Thunivu which was released in January 2023, alongside Varisu. Thunivu emerged a hit at the box office while grossing slightly over Rs 190 crore globally.

After two months, Ajith Kumar has yet another release coming up. Titled as Good Bad Ugly, it has far greater hype than Vidaamuyarchi.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.