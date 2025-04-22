Box Office: WB becomes first studio in 15 years to score two USD 40M plus hits in one weekend as Sinners and Minecraft dominate

Warner Bros. Pictures just pulled off a rare box office feat not seen in over 15 years. The studio managed to score two films, grossing over USD 40 million in the same weekend, with the bold pairing of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and the blockbuster, family-friendly adventure A Minecraft Movie. The combination delivered a one-two punch that dominated the domestic charts.

Advertisement

The latter film, in its third weekend, brought in a solid USD 40.5 million despite slipping a noticeable 48 percent from the previous frame. That pushed its North America total to a staggering USD 343.8 million. Meanwhile, Coogler’s Southern Gothic horror Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, debuted with an impressive USD 48 million, setting a new post-COVID record for an original R-rated horror film. Together, the two titles helped WB become the first studio since 20th Century Fox in Christmas 2009, with Avatar and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, to claim two USD 40 million-plus grossers over the same three-day frame.

The studio’s horror film featured the aforementioned actor as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, navigating evil forces in their Mississippi hometown in 1932. The film, praised for its direction, atmosphere, and other elements, has already grossed USD 63.5 million globally. Developed by Coogler under his Proximity Media banner, Sinners blends historical concepts with a haunting narrative, earning acclaim for pushing the boundaries of a genre that has recently disappointed with entries like Death of a Unicorn and The Woman in the Yard.

Advertisement

In contrast, A Minecraft Movie, based on Mojang Studios’ best-selling video game, targets a wide family audience. Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Emma Myers, the film follows four misfits sucked into the pixelated world of Minecraft, where they team up with an expert crafter to find their way back home. Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has become a global sensation, grossing USD 720 million worldwide and ranking as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, following Ne Zha 2.

The massive success of both Sinners and Minecraft is a testament to Warner Bros.’s hunger for expansive reach and its ability to balance artistic risk with franchise potential.

Which recent Warner Bros. hit won you over at the movies? Sinners A Minecraft Movie Loved both Waiting for the next big thing

ALSO READ: Box Office: A look at Hailee Steinfeld’s filmography ahead of Sinners release