Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 12 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial nears its end; grosses Rs 5 lakh on 2nd Tuesday
Dhanush's directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is heading for an unfortunate end. The movie could only gross Rs 5 lakh on Day 12. Deets Inside.
Starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, the Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is near its end at the box office. The movie couldn't get traction at the ticket window, thus heading for a sorry fate soon.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) could add a mere Rs 5 lakh to the tally on 2nd Tuesday
Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam continues to struggle for an audience in cinemas. The romantic drama faced tough competition from Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, which is doing wonders at the box office.
Going by the trends, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam could only add Rs 5 lakh to the tally on 2nd Tuesday. The total cume of NEEK now stands at Rs 7.65 crore gross at the Kollywood box office, which is an underwhelming result. The movie is currently in its final legs and is expected to wrap its theatrical run very soon.
Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 0.10 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 0.05 crore
|Total
|Rs 7.65 crore
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas
NEEK is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
