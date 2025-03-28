Chhaava Box Office India Day 43: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's blockbuster movie inches closer to its FAREWELL day; nets Rs 90 lakh
Chhaava has earned Rs 90 lakh net business on the 43rd day at the box office. Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner will leave the theaters soon.
Chhaava will close the curtains in theaters in a few days. The historical action drama stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava has entered seventh weekend at the box office. It is inching closer to its farewell day.
Chhaava Adds Rs 90 Lakh To Its Business On 43rd Day
Chhaava has been a front-runner at the box office since its release in February. Various movies have come and go, but Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has remained a top performer for six weeks. The historical actioner is continuing to move ahead in the seventh weekend.
On Day 43, Chhaava earned a net business of Rs 90 lakh, bringing its cume collection to Rs 543.9 crore in Hindi markets.
Here's How Much Chhaava Earned In Hindi Markets So Far:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Week 5
|Rs 30.50 crore
|Week 6
|Rs 14.4 crore
|Seventh Friday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Total
|Rs 543.90 crore
Lookback At Chhaava's Box Office Performance In Hindi Markets
Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava collected Rs 499 crore net earnings. It fetched Rs 44.9 crore including the fifth and sixth weeks collectively. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is targetting to achieve Rs 550 crore plus net business by the end of its theatrical run.
Chhaava, which is currently the third highest grosser of Bollywood, is expected to cross the lifetime business of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer fetched Rs 558 crore net in India during its release in 2023.
Chhaava also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in key roles.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
