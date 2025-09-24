Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG wreaks havoc, beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in premieres with a HUGE margin

Pawan Kalyan's mania began as his latest venture, OG (They Call Him OG), set a historic record in paid premieres at the Indian box office. The Sujeeth-directed action thriller is hitting cinemas nationwide tomorrow, September 25. However, the makers organised their paid previews a day before release today, which has set new benchmarks at the box office.

OG records the biggest previews of all time in India, beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan, the movie has surpassed Rs 20 crore in pre-sales for paid premieres alone, according to estimates. The actual could be closer to the Rs 25 crore mark. With such a phenomenal debut, They Call Him OG scripted history by recording the biggest previews of all time.

The movie surpassed the previous record of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. There were no confirmed numbers for Pushpa 2, as many of the centres rolled the previews into the opening day, but they were estimated to be around Rs 12 crore.

However, one must note that the release of OG is far wider than Pushpa 2, which became a major factor for such an unprecedented response. Previews weren’t a regular thing in the past, but they may become so in the Telugu states, as most of the big films are now planning those.

OG set for a banger opening day, grosses Rs 115 crore in pre-sales worldwide

The opening-day pre-sales in India, including previews, are close to Rs 60 crore, with most of the sales coming from the Telugu states. The full weekend advance is closer to Rs. 80 crore. Globally, the film has raked in nearly Rs. 115 crore at the worldwide box office for its opening weekend, with Rs. 35 crore approx coming from overseas.



The movie is expected to post a breaking opening day in Telugu states, surpassing Pushpa 2 and RRR. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs after the opening day. If it manages to hold well, OG will mark the historic comeback of Powerstar at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Pawan Kalyan flexes his superstardom, They Call Him OG records phenomenal advance booking of Rs 66 crore worldwide