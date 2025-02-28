Chhaava vs Pushpa 2 Day-Wise Hindi Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Vicky Kaushal's movie falls short by big margin

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is performing exceptionally at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie has smashed the total box office of Pushpa 2 in Maharashtra state and emerged as a new King. However, it remained far behind the mass actioner when it comes to the total Hindi net collections. Here's taking a look at the two weeks day-wise box office comparison of Chhaava and Pushpa 2.

Chhaava falls short of Pushpa 2; the latter enjoyed a Day extra due to Thursday release

Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava opened with Rs 28.50 crore and posted an opening weekend of Rs 106.50 crore net at the Hindi box office. In contrast, the Allu Arjun movie took a massive opening of Rs 65 crore and raked over Rs 261 crore in its 4-day long weekend, thanks to its Thursday release.

Leaving the opening weekend aside, Pushpa 2 led the whole week with a solid Rs 389 crore net collection, while the historical drama could make a total of Rs 205 crore net. The Sukumar-directed movie continued to dominate with its second-week collection, too and wrapped its 15-day theatrical run at historic Rs 567 crore net in Hindi. Even if we exclude the 15th day collection of Pushpa 2, its 14-day cume is a massive Rs 554 crore net. To give a perspective, the Laxman Utekar movie bundled up its two weeks (14 Days) cume at Rs 375 crore net.

Overall, Pushpa 2 established a lead of Rs 192 crore net over Chhaava in two weeks of box office comparison. That's huge!

Two weeks Day-wise box office comparison of Chhaava and Pushpa 2:

Days Chhaava Pushpa 2 Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Rs 65 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Rs 53 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Rs 66 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Rs 77 crore Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore Rs 42 crore Day 6 Rs 30 crore Rs 35 crore Day 7 Rs 21 crore Rs 29 crore Day 8 Rs 23 crore Rs 22 crore Day 9 Rs 42 crore Rs 24 crore Day 10 Rs 36.50 crore Rs 44 crore Day 11 Rs 17 crore Rs 47 crore Day 12 Rs 18 crore Rs 19 crore Day 13 Rs 21.50 crore Rs 16 crore Day 14 Rs 12 crore Rs 15 crore Total Rs 375 crore in 14 days Rs 554 crore in 14 days

