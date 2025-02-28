Chhaava vs Pushpa 2 Day-Wise Hindi Box Office Comparison 2 Weeks: Vicky Kaushal's movie falls short by big margin
Vicky Kaushal's historical drama remained far behind Pushpa 2 in two weeks of box office comparison in the Hindi belt.
The Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is performing exceptionally at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie has smashed the total box office of Pushpa 2 in Maharashtra state and emerged as a new King. However, it remained far behind the mass actioner when it comes to the total Hindi net collections. Here's taking a look at the two weeks day-wise box office comparison of Chhaava and Pushpa 2.
Chhaava falls short of Pushpa 2; the latter enjoyed a Day extra due to Thursday release
Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava opened with Rs 28.50 crore and posted an opening weekend of Rs 106.50 crore net at the Hindi box office. In contrast, the Allu Arjun movie took a massive opening of Rs 65 crore and raked over Rs 261 crore in its 4-day long weekend, thanks to its Thursday release.
Leaving the opening weekend aside, Pushpa 2 led the whole week with a solid Rs 389 crore net collection, while the historical drama could make a total of Rs 205 crore net. The Sukumar-directed movie continued to dominate with its second-week collection, too and wrapped its 15-day theatrical run at historic Rs 567 crore net in Hindi. Even if we exclude the 15th day collection of Pushpa 2, its 14-day cume is a massive Rs 554 crore net. To give a perspective, the Laxman Utekar movie bundled up its two weeks (14 Days) cume at Rs 375 crore net.
Overall, Pushpa 2 established a lead of Rs 192 crore net over Chhaava in two weeks of box office comparison. That's huge!
Two weeks Day-wise box office comparison of Chhaava and Pushpa 2:
|Days
|Chhaava
|Pushpa 2
|Day 1
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Rs 65 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 34 crore
|Rs 53 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 44 crore
|Rs 66 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 23 crore
|Rs 77 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 24.50 crore
|Rs 42 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 30 crore
|Rs 35 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 21 crore
|Rs 29 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 23 crore
|Rs 22 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 42 crore
|Rs 24 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 36.50 crore
|Rs 44 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 17 crore
|Rs 47 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 18 crore
|Rs 19 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 21.50 crore
|Rs 16 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 12 crore
|Rs 15 crore
|Total
|Rs 375 crore in 14 days
|Rs 554 crore in 14 days
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
