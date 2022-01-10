China Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore has a Soft opening of $1.6 million.

Chhichhore was released in China on Friday, making it the first Indian film to release in the world’s biggest box office market. The film grossed $1.58 million (Rs. 11.90 crores) in its opening weekend including previews that were being held since Monday. As was expected, the box office numbers are nothing, but the release has immense symbolic value.

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s previous film, Dangal starring Aamir Khan, was a huge Blockbuster in China, grossing $189M (Rs. 1218 crores) in 2017. That film opened China for Indian cinema and following years saw dozens of Indian films being released there. Chhichhore was a big sleeper hit on its original release with solid word of mouth. Many in media and trade expected Chhichhore to repeat the success of Dangal in China, at least to some degree, but there were many factors against the film. So that was never really going to happen, and low box office numbers are no surprise.

Following is the box office collections of Chhichhore in China:

Previews - $148,000

Friday - $355,000

Saturday - $703,000

Sunday - $376,000

Total - $1,582,000

The reception of the film is quite good with social scores being 9.3 on Maoyan and Taopiaopiao. It could have done a lot better if it was released back in 2019 itself, but now with HD print out there to stream for months, there was very little scope to do well theatrically. Still, to have over 3 lakhs people come out and watch a film 3 years after initial release, is available to stream at home and free, it's quite encouraging. It will interesting to see which other films get a release date in the coming days, as the China Film Board has been quite strict on American films, leniency for Asian films can have some geopolitical implications.

