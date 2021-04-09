Day One Box Office Trends: Vakeel Saab & Karnan flirting to be biggest openers for Pawan Kalyan & Dhanush

Power Star Pawan Kalyan arrives to break all records in the midst of this pandemic in Telugu states; Dhanush on the other hand shines in Tamil Nadu. A big day at box-office

It’s raining money for the exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu with the release of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu court room drama, Vakeel Saab and the reliable actor, Dhanush’ high on content, Karnan. Talking of Vakeel Saab first, the Pawan Kalyan fronted film has taken a roaring start at the box-office recording unbelievable occupancy all across APTS – From the big cities to the small towns – and all this in the midst of Covid-19 scare. The opening has come despite some last-minute political issues and the price cap on tickets of the film.

The cinema halls in the Telugu states are jam packed with reports of traffic jam coming in the areas of cinema halls, as the trade from Hyderabad says that Pawan Kalyan fans are omnipresent on the streets, celebrating the arrival of their power star. The film, which is an adaptation of Pink, is carrying positive reports and this should help it sustain in the longer run too. The worldwide theatrical rights have been pegged at Rs 84 crore, and given the audience talk, recovery should be a cake walk for distributors.

While it’s too early to put a number to the opening, but the trends so far suggest the biggest opening till date for Pawan Kalyan, however, the figures in late night show will give a clearer picture. Rs 25 crore plus day one share in the Telugu states is a sure shot thing, and it remains to be seen if the film manages to touch the magical Rs 30 crore mark in terms of share, thereby emerging one of the biggest openers in history of Telugu cinema. The day one gross too will be upward of Rs 35 crore, and it’s the night show that will give a clearer picture if it can breeze past the Rs 40 crore mark. All in all, it’s a historic opening for Vakeel Saab in the Telugu states and to do so with a film like Vakeel Saab, which rides on rather topical content, yet again reinstates that Pawan Kalyan is the biggest crowd puller of Telugu cinema in today’s time, leaving all his contemporaries behind.

The Tamil film, Karnan has released with extraordinary talk in the Tamil Nadu and is all set to emerge the biggest opener for Dhanush. The trend so far suggests a Rs 7 crore plus day one gross in Tamil Nadu, however, it yet again boils down to the late evening and night shows. The audience report is terrific and this film is expected to sustain in the longer run. The biggest draw back for Karnan is the fact that the 50 percent occupancy rule in cinema halls can be implement at any time from tomorrow, and this can curtail its opening weekend potential by a significant margin.

